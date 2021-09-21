Cumberland County climate plan maps out pollution reduction for next three decades

Cumberland County is asking for public feedback on the county’s Climate Action Plan, which outlines potentially large reductions in the county’s output of greenhouse gases and other pollutants, conditional upon progress at the state and federal levels.
The plan, which is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s local climate planning program, can be viewed on the county planning department’s webpage at www.ccpa.net.
The initiative centers around data modeling of the county’s greenhouse gas output based on 2018 activity data. The county’s net output of 2.38 million metric tons of carbon dioxide or equivalents is expected to grow to 2.71 million metric tons by 2049, assuming there are no changes.
Rather than continuing to grow at a steady rate, the county — and Pennsylvania as a whole — would need to significantly decrease greenhouse gas output in order to slow the effects of climate change, which is on track to warm the state’s climate a further 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit with an 8% increase in precipitation by 2050, according to DEP data.
Under the best-case scenario laid out in the climate plan, Cumberland County could reduce its net greenhouse gas output by almost two-thirds over the next three decades, in part by accelerating trends already in place.
Roughly half of the projected reduction, according to the plan, would come from electricity use being shifted to renewable sources; another 30% would come from shifting to electric vehicles, including 45% of commercial transportation being converted to electric vehicles in the next 30 years.
Not surprisingly, the largest share of the county’s greenhouse gas output comes from transportation, accounting for 39% of the total tonnage, with residential energy use the next-highest at 21%, according to the county’s survey estimates.
The county’s unilateral ability to engender the emissions-reduction trends outlined the plan is limited, given that most of the regulatory and fiscal horsepower lies at the state and federal level. The county plan “recognizes that the county cannot implement the plan on its own, but rather requires participation from the broader community at large.”
“The proposed targets are ambitious but achievable, provided that concerted actions are taken at federal, state and municipal levels, as well as by county residents, businesses and organizations,” county staff wrote in the plan. “The targets cannot be achieved by Cumberland County acting alone. But the county can enable and facilitate progress toward the targets by creating an environment conducive to local climate action, and the success of state and federal climate action will require active county participation.”
At the state level, a protracted legal battle is expected between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-led legislature over Wolf’s move to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an inter-state carbon pricing system.
Federally, Congress is also haggling over President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure legislation that could put trillions of dollars into green energy and transportation conversions over the next decade.
The county’s climate change plan also includes results of a survey of residents and businesses conducted earlier this year regarding environmental issues. The survey indicated that views in Cumberland County are generally consistent with national polling, although those responding to the county’s survey tended to have higher education levels than the county as a whole.
Notably, according to the survey results, 56% of the over 2,300 survey respondents agreed that global warming is caused by human activity. Also, 75% said carbon dioxide should be regulated as a pollutant, and 66% favored carbon taxes on fossil fuel companies.
Comments on the climate plan are being accepted through Sept. 30.
