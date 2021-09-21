Cumberland County climate plan maps out pollution reduction for next three decades

Roughly half of the projected reduction, according to the plan, would come from electricity use being shifted to renewable sources; another 30% would come from shifting to electric vehicles, including 45% of commercial transportation being converted to electric vehicles in the next 30 years.

Not surprisingly, the largest share of the county’s greenhouse gas output comes from transportation, accounting for 39% of the total tonnage, with residential energy use the next-highest at 21%, according to the county’s survey estimates.

The county’s unilateral ability to engender the emissions-reduction trends outlined the plan is limited, given that most of the regulatory and fiscal horsepower lies at the state and federal level. The county plan “recognizes that the county cannot implement the plan on its own, but rather requires participation from the broader community at large.”