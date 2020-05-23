Cumberland County churches find creative ways to serve their communities during a pandemic

When the recommendation to wear masks came down, a group that dubbed itself the “Mask Force” went into action.

Patti Hess, coordinator of the Mask Force, said the effort began with a request from one of Grantham Church’s ministry partners, Paxton Ministries, which asked for help in providing masks for their staff.

From there, the effort expanded to the point that they’ve now given 845 masks to four local businesses, three churches, two nonprofits, one fire department, Messiah College and two more of their ministry partners — New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg and Friends Over Fences in Harrisburg.

The core group of seven Mask Force members grew to 17 who took on a variety of tasks to make sure the work was done.

“Even if they didn’t have the ability, they found a way to help. They scrambled to get pipe cleaners. They offered their fabric,” Hess said. "All those little pieces came together.”

The team created a socially distant assembly line of sorts with Hess’s husband as a courier. One woman does the cutting, which then goes to a couple who sew part of it and press it. Hess puts them into kits with ties that are sent on to other people who assemble them.