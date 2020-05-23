Cumberland County churches find creative ways to serve their communities during a pandemic

A key tenet of the Christian faith is to love your neighbor as yourself.
How do the faithful, then, follow that belief in the age of social distancing?
For some Cumberland County churches, the answer comes in being responsive to the needs in their communities and finding creative ways to meet those needs — all while they physically separate themselves.
Since mid-March when Gov. Tom Wolf's administration started implementing coronavirus restrictions in the state, many churches in Cumberland County have shut down their buildings and moved services to online formats.
This information is current as of May 20, 2020 and includes information from more than 70 communities served by Lee newspapers. Please check directly with the place of worship for any change in status or services prior to attending or tuning in.
But they've stayed active in their service.
Local congregations have packed food boxes for children, served at food pantries, hosted blood drives, organized days for members to order takeout to support local restaurants with an encouragement to leave an extra tip, and taken on individual tasks to help out neighbors.
David Flowers, pastor of Grantham Brethren In Christ Church in Upper Allen Township, said members of his church have been on the front lines in ministries like homeless ministries and an ex-offenders and prison ministry. They continue to run the clothes and hygiene products closet in the church throughout the crisis to help those in need while coordinating food collections with Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church.
When the recommendation to wear masks came down, a group that dubbed itself the “Mask Force” went into action.
Patti Hess, coordinator of the Mask Force, said the effort began with a request from one of Grantham Church’s ministry partners, Paxton Ministries, which asked for help in providing masks for their staff.
From there, the effort expanded to the point that they’ve now given 845 masks to four local businesses, three churches, two nonprofits, one fire department, Messiah College and two more of their ministry partners — New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg and Friends Over Fences in Harrisburg.
The core group of seven Mask Force members grew to 17 who took on a variety of tasks to make sure the work was done.
“Even if they didn’t have the ability, they found a way to help. They scrambled to get pipe cleaners. They offered their fabric,” Hess said. "All those little pieces came together.”
The team created a socially distant assembly line of sorts with Hess’s husband as a courier. One woman does the cutting, which then goes to a couple who sew part of it and press it. Hess puts them into kits with ties that are sent on to other people who assemble them.
“In many ways, this common effort has helped all of us during this difficult time,” Hess said. “We have worked together, yet separately on this mission of doing what we can do with the resources available to us.”
Jeff Gibelius, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, said his congregation has taken the approach as a family might by first making sure the family is safe.
When the state issued a stay-at-home order for Cumberland County, church leaders called all the parishioners to make sure they had personal protective equipment as well as access to their prescriptions and food. They focused on their most isolated members, but also made sure to check in with others who might have lost jobs, missed milestones or postponed weddings.
“One act of service was to do a lot of listening and grieving with people over those lost jobs, lost income, lost milestones,” he said.
The next step was to make sure the entire church family had a way to connect to the online services, a task easier said than done for some members. Volunteers helped their less tech-savvy fellow church members to learn how to access Zoom, find the camera on their tablet or laptop and understand where the microphone was.
In the end, the effort did more than connect the parishioner to the sermon. It connected them to their lives.
“That has opened up, in a very literal way, new worlds to people because now they can connect with their children and grandchildren in a way that they hadn’t just a few months ago,” Gibelius said.
The congregation led online Easter egg hunts and weekly online bingo in which they played for “goofy” prizes like pickles or the grand prize of toilet paper. As many as 20 to 30 households participated.
“We thought it was important to be connecting as a congregation, that social distancing doesn’t have to mean isolation and we don’t want it to mean loneliness,” Gibelius said.
Making sure the parishioners were secure gave the church the strength to step out into the community.
Gibelius encouraged the congregation to think of the coronavirus as a challenge rather than a crisis.
“Crisis tends to paralyze people and build fear. This is a challenge we need to face together with our community, with the greater Carlisle area. How can we rise to the challenge? That leads to amazing creativity,” he said.
And so, parishioners delivered cookies and snacks to the housekeeping staff at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle to make sure they were not overlooked as the essential workers that they are.
The church embarked on a partnership with Dickinson College and Hook & Flask Still Works in downtown Carlisle to make sure the residents at One and Two West Penn apartments, which offer subsidized rental housing for seniors, had the hand sanitizer they needed. Dickinson supplied the bottles, Hook & Flask provided the sanitizer and families at Second Presbyterian provided the labor to fill and label the bottles.
“One of the things that we’ve enjoyed as a congregation is that the lack of a building at this time has not, in any way, hindered our capacity to be a church,” Gibelius said.
Church leaders expect that lessons learned during the pandemic will continue to shape the church. Gibelius said he expects to continue doing online services and Zoom Bible studies, for example.
“We are not going back to church. We are going forward to church,” Gibelius said. “We think this disruption, the COVID challenge, is an opportunity to reshape a lot of our ministries.”
The staff at Grantham has already been talking about how the crisis will push the church members to be more missional than they were before. The church leaders have stopped thinking of the building as a place where ministry happens and is asking a new question.
“How do we equip and empower people in our congregation who are already out in the community doing things? That’s kind of the way we’re starting to look at this,” Flowers said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.