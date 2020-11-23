Cumberland County certifies election results in unanimous vote

With comparatively little fanfare, Cumberland County formally certified its election results Monday with a unanimous, bipartisan vote from the county commissioners.
What is usually a routine process has been under particular scrutiny this year in Pennsylvania’s counties — as well as those of other political swing states — given demands by President Donald Trump’s attorneys, as well as some Republican state officials, to delay the certification of election results over baseless allegations of impropriety.
But no such demands were made at Monday’s county meeting where the commissioners thanked the county’s staff, particularly elections bureau Salzarulo, for its diligence under trying circumstances.
“Despite all the rhetoric out there, all we saw were minor hiccups at worst,” said County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger.
Even under the political crosshairs, “never once do you flinch,” Commissioner Jean Foschi remarked to Salzarulo.
Salzarulo thanked her staff and all of the county employees from other departments who had pitched in to assist with the process, particularly with regard to the unprecedented number of mail-in and absentee ballots in this year’s election.
“It really takes a village to pull of an election, especially a Presidential election, and I’m really impressed with how this county came together,” Salzarulo said.
Although the Trump campaign — and some Pennsylvania’s state legislators — called for certifications to be delayed, no one who attended Monday’s county meeting echoed those sentiments.
Laszlo Pasztor, a local conservative activist, said the county should work with the state to address what he described as “irregularities,” particularly with how different counties interpret different statutes. That includes as how close canvassing observers can get to the actual ballots, an issue that the Trump campaign litigated in Philadelphia. But Pasztor stressed that he wasn’t alleging voter fraud.
Claims of outright fraud have been made by President Trump’s personal legal team, led by Rudolph Giuliani. Giuliani’s attempts to have election results postponed and to have potentially millions of ballots thrown out have not had success.
The Trump team’s remaining legal claims in Pennsylvania have rested on what Giuliani has alleged are equal protection violations, based on the aforementioned issue with canvassing observers, as well as different counties having different procedures for voters to fix, or “cure,” mail-in ballots that had technical errors.
But on Saturday, a federal judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania dismissed the case. Most critically, Judge Matthew Brann wrote that the Trump campaign presented no coherent theory as to why Pennsylvania counties expanding the right through ballot curing violated anyone’s rights, or warranted ballots in Democratic-leaning counties to be put on ice as recompense, as Giuliani had requested.
Support Local Journalism
“Rather than requesting that their votes be counted, they seek to discredit scores of other votes, but only for one race,” Brann wrote. “That is simply not how the Constitution works.”
From the perspective of Pennsylvania’s counties, only one issue remains outstanding — whether or not mail-in ballots which arrived by Friday, Nov. 6 will be considered valid.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the PA Department of State’s decision to have counties accept mail-in ballots up to three days after the election, due to anticipated postal delays, was legally valid. But the Republican Party has appealed that decision to the federal level.
Per directions by the PA Department of State and the U.S. Supreme Court, counties are actually submitting three different binders of results, which the Cumberland County Commissioners signed off for on Monday.
In addition to the undisputed election results, a second set of votes consists of mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 and a third set of votes consists of ballots received by Nov. 6, but which did not have a postmark.
In Cumberland County, the second set consists of 240 votes, and the third of just 15, according to Salzarulo. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar estimated that about 10,000 such ballots subject to possible U.S. Supreme Court review exist statewide.
No races in Cumberland County are close enough to be influenced by those ballots, nor are there enough votes involved to change the outcome of the Presidential election, given that Joe Biden leads Trump by nearly 81,000 votes.
State roundup
County election boards across Pennsylvania faced a deadline Monday to certify election results to the Department of State, an important milestone in the tabulation of votes for the presidential contest and other races.
A Department of State spokesperson declined to say which counties have reported, and it was unclear whether an update would be issued at day’s end.
“The Department of State continues to work closely with and support all 67 counties as they work to complete the election certification process,” spokesperson Wanda Murren said in Monday morning email to reporters.
The boards in two populous counties split along party lines in votes taken Monday, with majority Democrats in both places voting to certify the results.
Allegheny County, which gave a majority to Democrat Joe Biden, voted 2-1, and Luzerne County, which Republican Donald Trump won, approved its results, 3-2. Messages seeking comment were left for Republicans who voted no in both counties.
Several other counties voted unanimously to certify on Monday, as Erie County did late last week, and there were no reports of counties voting against certification.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
