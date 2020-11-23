Cumberland County certifies election results in unanimous vote

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Rather than requesting that their votes be counted, they seek to discredit scores of other votes, but only for one race,” Brann wrote. “That is simply not how the Constitution works.”

From the perspective of Pennsylvania’s counties, only one issue remains outstanding — whether or not mail-in ballots which arrived by Friday, Nov. 6 will be considered valid.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the PA Department of State’s decision to have counties accept mail-in ballots up to three days after the election, due to anticipated postal delays, was legally valid. But the Republican Party has appealed that decision to the federal level.

Per directions by the PA Department of State and the U.S. Supreme Court, counties are actually submitting three different binders of results, which the Cumberland County Commissioners signed off for on Monday.

In addition to the undisputed election results, a second set of votes consists of mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 and a third set of votes consists of ballots received by Nov. 6, but which did not have a postmark.