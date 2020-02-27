Cumberland County celebrates two years of success with opioid intervention court

Participants are typically referred to the OIC after receiving a criminal charge with indications that opioid abuse was a factor. The county district attorney’s office has veto power over the use of the OIC in cases where it believes more serious punishments must be pursued, although this is relatively rare, Brewbaker said.

The OIC is also different from the county’s diversionary treatment court, which typically works cases for drug and alcohol abusers facing serious enough sentences to put them in state prison.

OIC participants may still have spent a few days in county jail after their offense, and Brewbaker can send them back if they begin using again, largely for their own safety. Gutshall said Brewbaker put him in the county jail for nine days after a relapse early in his treatment.

“Our primary goal is to prevent overdose deaths, and we have done that in spades,” said Paul Polensky, the county’s speciality court coordinator.

Only two people who have participated in the OIC over the past two years have died of an overdose, Polensky said. The program is also frequently credited with cutting Cumberland County’s number of overdose deaths by more than half; 41 were recorded in 2019, according to county data, versus 86 in 2017.