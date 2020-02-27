Cumberland County celebrates two years of success with opioid intervention court

By the time police arrested Kyler Gutshall for driving under the influence in late 2017, he said the state police weren’t even sure how he was alive. And neither was he.
“I was at my wits end. I was just done,” Gutshall said. “Even the state trooper who pulled me over was like, ‘Aren’t you tired? There’s a different way.’”
Gutshall said he had survived 13 overdoses over roughly 18 months of heavy drug abuse before being admitted into Cumberland County’s Opioid Intervention Court in March 2018. He has now completed the program and is living sober.
The county’s OIC program celebrated it’s second anniversary on Wednesday. It’s the first such program in Pennsylvania, and the second in the nation; the model was loosely based on another pilot program in Buffalo, New York, court officials said, but the bulk of the system was designed to fit Pennsylvania and Cumberland County’s judicial structure.
“The reason this court works is that we’re performing individualized justice,” said Judge Jessica Brewbaker, who presides over the program. “We’re making a difference one person at a time.”
Direct judicial supervision
Brewbaker said the work consumes roughly 40% to 50% of her time. The OIC program is founded on direct judicial supervision. Participants must show up to her courtroom every morning to tell Brewbaker what they’ve done to aid in their recovery.
This can be any number of programs arranged by the court, be they group therapy meetings, outpatient clinic treatment, or even inpatient time. Drug tests are administered frequently, and a nightly curfew is enforced via a phone program that requires participants to take a photo of themselves to confirm their location each evening.
Daily attendance requirements are loosened over a period of weeks and months, but it’s a massive lifestyle change at first, several participants said.
“I absolutely hated being in this courtroom for about the first 10 days,” Gutshall said. “After a while, you become more responsible. It becomes part of your life.”
Most importantly, Brewbaker and the court staff serve as advisers and mentors, helping each participant get their life back on track. Many of the participants at Tuesday’s anniversary celebration said the key to success was to be honest and forthright with Brewbaker, and to stop viewing the court as an adversary.
“If you are not open with them, you will not get help,” one participant said.
Participants
The OIC has had 128 participants over the past two years, Brewbaker said, with 58 successfully through the program, 48 unsuccessfully out of the program, and the rest currently participating or incarcerated.
Participants are typically referred to the OIC after receiving a criminal charge with indications that opioid abuse was a factor. The county district attorney’s office has veto power over the use of the OIC in cases where it believes more serious punishments must be pursued, although this is relatively rare, Brewbaker said.
The OIC is also different from the county’s diversionary treatment court, which typically works cases for drug and alcohol abusers facing serious enough sentences to put them in state prison.
OIC participants may still have spent a few days in county jail after their offense, and Brewbaker can send them back if they begin using again, largely for their own safety. Gutshall said Brewbaker put him in the county jail for nine days after a relapse early in his treatment.
“Our primary goal is to prevent overdose deaths, and we have done that in spades,” said Paul Polensky, the county’s speciality court coordinator.
Only two people who have participated in the OIC over the past two years have died of an overdose, Polensky said. The program is also frequently credited with cutting Cumberland County’s number of overdose deaths by more than half; 41 were recorded in 2019, according to county data, versus 86 in 2017.
Brewbaker also said many of the 48 participants classified as “unsuccessful” have in fact been, more subjectively, successful.
Funding
One woman who spoke Tuesday was considered an unsuccessful case because she left for Texas midway through treatment. But she eventually came back to Pennsylvania, stayed sober, and now has a steady job and has regained rights to see her children.
The startup of the program was largely funded through state grants, with disbursements through the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, Polensky said.
Some funds are recurring, and Polensky is working to find additional grant sources as well as with the county commissioners to build some of the OIC’s costs into the county’s annual court budget, he said.
But even more than the court structure itself, or financing, the program is built on the participants, Brewbaker said.
“We truly believe that you are worth it,” she told the group assembled Tuesday, “and you prove that to us every day.”
