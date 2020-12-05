Cumberland County budget sees a few big cash flow changes, but holds the line on most items

Cumberland County commissioners passed what is in most ways a status-quo 2021 budget this week, although in some cases the numbers may look different due to some of 2020’s exceptional revenues and expenditures.

The county’s property tax rate will not change, although revenues are anticipated to rise about 1.5% due to new construction and property improvements, with a total intake of $59.8 million in property taxes constituting the lion’s share of the $84.6 million in revenue for the county’s General Fund, which is its core operating account.

However, General Fund expenses are budgeted at $96.5 million, requiring a transfer from the county’s reserves of $11.9 million. But this math includes some contingencies that are typically rectified throughout the year, with the county’s finance department projecting that the actual operating deficit, and subsequent draw-down on reserves, will come out to $4.5 million for 2021.

Still, the county does have a structural imbalance in its budget, which will slowly erode the county’s positive balance in the General Fund over a period of years.

While past budgets have generally shown a small increase in revenues, and a slightly greater increase in expenses, this year’s imbalance is actually a negative, with expenses decreasing less than revenues have dropped.