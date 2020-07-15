Cumberland County begins taking applications for local share of CARES funding

Some definitions are still uncertain. Business grants must go toward “working capital,” Keener said, meaning any expense related to operating during the pandemic, or expected recovery and reopening costs, including facility improvements, cleaning, and other expenditures. It’s not clear, however, if this includes regular payroll.

“Working capital is one of the things we’re still working to define. There’s some conflict between the federal and state guidelines that have been handed out,” Keener said.

Regardless, any organization in need is encouraged to apply.

“We want as many people to apply as possible, that’s why our emphasis today is really not on what restrictions there are,” Eichelberger said. “We are trying to cast a very wide net.”

Evaluation of the applications will be based on an organization’s need, the potential wider economic and community impact of the grant, and the ability of the applicant to spend the funds by Dec. 30, which is the end of the payout eligibility period for the CARES Act.