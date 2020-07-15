Cumberland County begins taking applications for local share of CARES funding

Cumberland County is rolling out a method to disburse the $22.9 million in federal CARES Act block grant funding, apportioned by the state, that forms the largest chunk yet of locally controlled COVID-19 relief dollars.
County officials announced Wednesday that an application portal will open Thursday, July 16, through which small businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies should apply for funding.
“We believe the results will be substantial and game-changing” for a broad swath of the county economy, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said.
The application can be found at www.ccpa.net/CARES.
There is no rush to apply on July 16, said Jamie Keener, CEO of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp.; the application will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on June 30, after which all applications will be evaluated on equal footing.
“This is not a first-come, first-serve program, but there will be limited funds available,” Keener said.
CAEDC is a county-sponsored agency and will oversee the grant administration as part of a county task force, which includes the county’s four local chambers of commerce.
The task force will make recommendations for grant awards to the county commissioners in August, with funds to be disbursed in September or early October, according to Gary Scicchitano, the county’s recently hired COVID-1 response coordinator.
The program, dubbed Renew Cumberland, covers several sectors of the local economy.
Cumberland County businesses with less than 100 employees may apply, as can tourism-related businesses of any size. The program is also open to municipal governments and governmental agencies in the county, as well as 501c(3) or 501c(19) nonprofit social assistance organizations, and behavioral or substance abuse treatment services.
Grants will run between $5,000 and $50,000 for businesses, with no limit for nonprofits and government agencies. Dollar values will be based on three months of an entity’s operating costs.
What the money can be used for, and how the applications received will be prioritized, is largely up to the county, which has “broad discretion” to use the funds to address local economic challenges, Eichelberger said.
The terms of the federal CARES Act, as well as guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, do put some strings on who can use the funds, as well as record-keeping and conflict-of-interest requirements. The CARES Act allocated $3.9 billion in direct funding to Pennsylvania; in May, the state allocated $625 million of this to be divvied up as county-level grants.
Some definitions are still uncertain. Business grants must go toward “working capital,” Keener said, meaning any expense related to operating during the pandemic, or expected recovery and reopening costs, including facility improvements, cleaning, and other expenditures. It’s not clear, however, if this includes regular payroll.
“Working capital is one of the things we’re still working to define. There’s some conflict between the federal and state guidelines that have been handed out,” Keener said.
Regardless, any organization in need is encouraged to apply.
“We want as many people to apply as possible, that’s why our emphasis today is really not on what restrictions there are,” Eichelberger said. “We are trying to cast a very wide net.”
Evaluation of the applications will be based on an organization’s need, the potential wider economic and community impact of the grant, and the ability of the applicant to spend the funds by Dec. 30, which is the end of the payout eligibility period for the CARES Act.
Organizations that have not gotten other forms of COVID-19 relief funding, such as Paycheck Protection Program funding from the Small Business Administration, will be given preference for county funds. But even those that have gotten other aid, including PPP money, may apply to the county program, Keener and Eichelberger said.
The administration of such a broad and high-dollar program on relatively short notice is new territory in many ways for the county, one of many unprecedented elements of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we began this process, we knew we had little time to put together the process, and to coordinate everything, and get the funding on the street,” Scicchitano said. “We believe we’ve accomplished that. The process is very user-friendly, and we hope to be able to make decisions quickly based on the criteria we’ve established.”
