Cumberland County awards $22.5 million in CARES Act funding

After delays due to late-breaking state and federal guidance, Cumberland County approved a final list of disbursements on Monday for nearly $22.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding passed down through the federal CARES Act.

A full listing of entities that applied for funds, and the amount for which they were approved, is available at www.ccpa.net/4829/Grants-Awarded.

During Monday’s county commissioners meeting, the commissioners thanked county staff for being thorough, but also expeditious, in evaluating the applications, despite some delays incurred by higher agencies tweaking the rules around disbursement.

The county’s grant program, dubbed Renew Cumberland, encompasses all of the $22.9 million the county received under Pennsylvania’s apportionment of federal funds.

Slightly over $400,000 is still outstanding after Monday’s approval, and will be used for a second round of funding that will involve grants of under $5,000 to small businesses, as well as special grants for child care providers.

The Renew Cumberland program broke applications into several categories, each with slightly different criteria.

Small businesses and tourism constituted the largest pool, with $13 million awarded Monday to 400 firms. Nonprofit entities received nearly $3 million between 109 applicants; six behavioral health groups received $91,408; 23 municipal agencies received $823,329; and county government agencies received $5.6 million.