Cumberland County asks residents, businesses to complete survey on climate change mitigation measures

Cumberland County is asking residents and businesses to complete an online survey as part of the county Planning Department’s assessment of climate change risks. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CumberlandCountyCAP, and seeks to gauge the perception of climate change risks in the county and what actions the community would be most willing to take to address those risks.
The survey will be available through April 15. Anyone who lives, works, or owns a business in the county is invited to take the approximately 7-minute questionnaire.
Cumberland County is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Local Climate Action Program, which is funded by the federal Department of Energy.
The program coordinates expert assistance from college faculty and students to assess local greenhouse gas emissions and related risks. Cumberland County and some of its municipalities have worked with Dickinson College and Shippensburg University on the matter.
“Residents and businesses play a key role in responding to climate change issues and we need their help in the planning process,” county Planning Director Kirk Stoner said in a release announcing the survey.
“The plan will focus on agriculture and forestry, commercial and residential properties, energy production, government buildings and operations, waste management, water and wastewater management and transportation,” Stoner said.
As the DEP and environmental experts outlined at a conference at Dickinson last year, Pennsylvania is already experiencing higher average temperatures, particularly in the winter, and an increase in heavy precipitation events.
This will likely affect the viability of certain plants, changing farming and forestry patterns; it also poses problems with flooding, particularly for municipal stormwater systems. Higher mosquito populations and an increase in tick-borne Lyme disease due to extended periods of high heat pose a public health risk as well.
The Midstate is also experiencing increasing air quality issues due to fossil fuel emissions, with particulate pollution on the upswing.
The county’s survey intends to gauge public interest and willingness regarding a number of energy efficiency, transportation, land use, and waste reduction strategies designed to address climate risks. At the state level, Gov. Tom Wolf is moving forward with entering Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a consortium of northeastern U.S. states that puts an emission fee on greenhouse gasses. Pennsylvania is a significant emitter, given that the state is a net exporter of electricity on the eastern grid.
Some state legislators have questioned Wolf’s legal authority to have the DEP create such a fee schedule without legislative approval, arguing that RGGI fees constitute a tax. That debate has continued during state budget hearings this year.
