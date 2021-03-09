Cumberland County asks residents, businesses to complete survey on climate change mitigation measures

Cumberland County is asking residents and businesses to complete an online survey as part of the county Planning Department’s assessment of climate change risks. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CumberlandCountyCAP, and seeks to gauge the perception of climate change risks in the county and what actions the community would be most willing to take to address those risks.

The survey will be available through April 15. Anyone who lives, works, or owns a business in the county is invited to take the approximately 7-minute questionnaire.

Cumberland County is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Local Climate Action Program, which is funded by the federal Department of Energy.

The program coordinates expert assistance from college faculty and students to assess local greenhouse gas emissions and related risks. Cumberland County and some of its municipalities have worked with Dickinson College and Shippensburg University on the matter.

“Residents and businesses play a key role in responding to climate change issues and we need their help in the planning process,” county Planning Director Kirk Stoner said in a release announcing the survey.

