Cumberland County approves agreements for Claremont sale; Allaire to begin management consulting immediately

In a series of two-to-one votes, the Cumberland County commissioners on Wednesday approved agreements that would facilitate the transfer of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing home, to private provider Allaire Health Services.
While the actual transfer of property will not take place for some weeks, one of the agreements approved Wednesday will allow Allaire to immediately begin providing management and consulting at Claremont in anticipation of taking ownership.
This will allow Allaire to begin recruiting staff to help bolster Claremont’s dire manpower shortage, a task Allaire Chief Strategy Officer R. Kyle Kramer, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, said the company plans to tackle quickly.
“It allows us to come in and start to work with the staff, start to work with the residents, and we can start that process now,” Kramer said. “That’s exciting for us because it gives us some runway to start to build those relationships.”
Although Wednesday’s votes were the first public discussion of the matter by the commissioners in some weeks, the same divide that has been present for months was on display, with Commissioner Jean Foschi voting against moving forward.
“Although the nursing home is a challenge to county finances, we should explore ways to turn it around,” Foschi said. Such an exploration quickly went by the wayside after the county announced in October 2020 that it was investigating a sale, she said.
“We have American Rescue Plan funds that could be sued to support Claremont while we investigate possibilities or create a rescue plan of our own for the nursing home,” said Foschi, the three-member board’s lone Democrat.
Options such as leasing the nursing home to a private operator while retaining the real estate — an arrangement Allaire operates under elsewhere — were not fully considered, Foschi said.
Republican Commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, however, stuck by their conviction that an outright sale of Claremont was the best path forward given its financial condition.
“This county has done its due diligence in trying to find the right buyer for Claremont,” DiFilippo said. “In my opinion, [Claremont] will become an even better facility under Allaire.”
Eichelberger pointed to the county’s past efforts to turn Claremont around, which have not succeeded in keeping the facility’s bank balance in the black, and his belief that a sale was the only remaining viable option.
“It was always a question of ‘when,’” Eichelberger said. “The fact of the matter is we’ve been swinging against the tide of national trends for some time now.”
The sale price, according to the county, is to be $22,250,000, although a copy of the agreement executed Wednesday was not made immediately available.
County officials have said that price is not the primary motivator, but rather finding an owner with the capacity to make Claremont sustainable and maintain its quality of care. The sale agreement also contains a clause that would allow the county to buy Claremont back if Allaire tries to offload the facility in the future, DiFilippo said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, county Solicitor Keith Brenneman walked the commissioners through several actions, the first of which was to approve a fair market value of Claremont at just shy of $21 million, based on the highest of two appraisals done on the facility, as required by state law.
Foschi questioned the wisdom of making such a move before the county has actually subdivided Claremont from the rest of the county-owned land along Claremont Road and Army Heritage Drive in Middlesex Township. As The Sentinel reported earlier this week, the township asked to county to submit additional materials next month after its subdivision plan was found to be lacking.
“I don’t know how, as a reasonable person on a piece of property that is not subdivided, I could possibly vote to set its fair market value today,” Foschi said.
The remaining actions were the interim consulting agreement and the agreements to the anticipated sale of real estate and transfer of operations, provided all issues such as the subdivision are addressed during a contingency period.
Under the agreements, the real estate would be transferred to 1000 Claremont Road LLC, and the operation of the facility carried out by Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center LLC, a common setup for nursing home chains to maintain ownership entities separate from their central management company for tax purposes.
However, both LLCs are wholly owned by the same ownership group as Allaire itself, which is based in New Jersey, Kramer said.
“We are wholly owned, and I think that’s one of the values that we bring to the table,” he said.
While the company could purchase Claremont in cash, it anticipates outside financing for the purchase.
“It doesn’t pay to go full cash, so we do a mix,” Kramer said. “We will certainly finance a portion of this, and the reason is cost of capital is very inexpensive right now.”
Allaire intends to retain all of Claremont’s existing employees, including administration, Kramer said.
“Our intention is to keep the team on the ground,” he said, and to provide resources and advice from Allaire’s other facilities.
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows Allaire’s ownership as controlling four nursing homes, three in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania. Allaire owns the real estate for three, and leases the structure at its Morris Township, New Jersey, facility, Kramer said.
The company also recently acquired a facility in Vermont and is in the process of purchasing or executing operating leases at several others, Kramer said, with the goal of leveraging economy of scale. Service contracts, such as laundry, food and pharmaceuticals, will be centralized under single contractors for all of Allaire’s facilities.
Claremont’s imminent problem is a lack of residents and staff, a situation that has accelerated through the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s sale process. The facility has 153 open positions, as of last week, and monthly resident counts have averaged only about half of the facility’s 282-bed capacity – a slide which, as The Sentinel reported earlier, has left residents concerned over how the facility can be turned around, under private or public direction.
Allaire has comparatively high employee retention rates, and the company’s generous offers of assistance in helping employees with their education help attract skilled health care workers and keep them on-board, Kramer said.
“Our commitment is that every single individual in the organization should have the opportunity to progress, at minimum, one level of employment,” he said.
Under county ownership, Claremont has been structured as a self-sustaining enterprise, but starting in 2016 it began to draw down its account balance under deficit budgets. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend, with a dive in resident count and an exacerbated staffing problem.
The facility’s account was $2.1 million in the red as of April, requiring subsidy from the county’s general account, something which Eichelberger and DiFilippo said would necessitate a tax hike if carried on for too long, which they were unwilling to do.
Opponents of the sale have encouraged the county to halt its plan until a better picture of the post-COVID environment emerges, and to use federal stimulus funds to buoy the facility in the meantime. The county’s cut of the American Rescue Plan Act aid is calculated at nearly $50 million, of which half has already been received.
“I believe this is the wrong decision and the wrong time to do it in the middle of a pandemic,” said Morgan Plant, one of the local activists who has pushed back against the sale, citing Pennsylvania’s fraught history with the privatization of struggling county-owned nursing homes.
Facilities that have been privatized generally have lower ratings on common metrics. A York Dispatch study in 2018 found that 15 formerly county-owned facilities sold since 2005 had an average rating of 1.9 stars out of five on the common scale used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, while the state’s 21 county-owned homes averaged 3.1 stars.
Comparing Claremont to Allaire’s four existing homes shows their CMS star ratings roughly on par with each other — two of Allaire’s homes rate worse than Claremont, one better, and one the same.
CMS data also shows that the number of reported deficiencies in the last three years’ inspection periods is roughly the same. Both Claremont and the Allaire facilities, taken in total, had just over seven deficiencies per resident over the three years, or one deficiency per 21 residents on an annual average. Judging on the most recent inspection period alone shows Claremont doing better, with one deficiency per 37 residents, and Allaire faring worse, with one deficiency per 16 residents.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.