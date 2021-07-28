Cumberland County approves agreements for Claremont sale; Allaire to begin management consulting immediately

The facility’s account was $2.1 million in the red as of April, requiring subsidy from the county’s general account, something which Eichelberger and DiFilippo said would necessitate a tax hike if carried on for too long, which they were unwilling to do.

Opponents of the sale have encouraged the county to halt its plan until a better picture of the post-COVID environment emerges, and to use federal stimulus funds to buoy the facility in the meantime. The county’s cut of the American Rescue Plan Act aid is calculated at nearly $50 million, of which half has already been received.

“I believe this is the wrong decision and the wrong time to do it in the middle of a pandemic,” said Morgan Plant, one of the local activists who has pushed back against the sale, citing Pennsylvania’s fraught history with the privatization of struggling county-owned nursing homes.

Facilities that have been privatized generally have lower ratings on common metrics. A York Dispatch study in 2018 found that 15 formerly county-owned facilities sold since 2005 had an average rating of 1.9 stars out of five on the common scale used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, while the state’s 21 county-owned homes averaged 3.1 stars.