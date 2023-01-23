Cumberland County approves $266,000 in grants to fund conservation and recreation projects

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced Monday it has approved $266,607 in land partnership grants for projects across the county.

Commissioners said in a news release that the funding will be used for nine projects, including eight municipalities and one nonprofit organization.

The Land Partnerships Grant Program provides financial assistance to municipalities and nonprofit organizations for the purpose of agriculture preservation, natural resource protection, creation of parks, trails, and greenways. Funding for the grant program is derived from Act 13 impact fees collected on natural gas drilling.

The county said projects were evaluated according to the following criteria:

Eligibility of the proposed project activity

Consistency with local and county planning documents

Benefits of the project to community and county as a whole

Financial feasibility

Overall quality and completeness of the application

Grant awards include:

Mechanicsburg Borough — Land acquisition for South Mountain Trolley Greenway - $15,500

Dickinson Township — Trail development/improvements, Lindenwood and Stuart Parks - $40,000

Hampden Township — Srouji Park Improvements, including a shelter and public restroom - $40,000

Letort Regional Authority — Invasive plant removal, native plantings, trail development for Letort Greenway, signage and brochures - $24,107

Penn Township — Community Park improvements, including pavilion and shaded picnic grove - $40,000

Silver Spring Township — Paul Walters Park improvements including pickleball courts, paved walking trails and benches - $40,000

Lemoyne Borough — Memorial Park improvements including basketball court rehab, installation of gaga pit and signage upgrade - $29,000

Lower Frankford Township — Opossum Lake improvements including, installation of additional playground equipment - $18,000

Upper Allen Township — Winding Hill Park North improvements including lighting for parking area and basketball courts - $20,000

County officials said the Land Partnerships grant program has been in existence since 2006. To date, over $3.2 million in county grants has funded 137 individual projects.

The grant program has leveraged significant state and local funding amounting to a total community investment of approximately $13.2 million for conservation and recreation initiatives.