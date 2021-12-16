Cumberland County anticipates surveys, outreach on use of American Rescue Plan Act funds in early 2022

Cumberland County anticipates doing public surveys and issuing allocation priorities early next year with regard to the county’s share of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The strategy, discussed during Wednesday’s county commissioners finance meeting, comes roughly seven months after the county received its initial allocation of $24.2 million from the federal government in May. An additional federal payout of $25 million is expected next year.

“I’ve already heard that some of the potential grantees in some of the areas are stressed and have a difficult time staffing things as it is, so trying to keep the applications simple [is important],” said Toby Fauver, the county’s grant consultant.

Fauver’s outline thus far envisions dividing the county’s share of ARPA funding into three broad categories.

The first would be immediate needs, such as mental health services, prison diversion, housing assistance and job training. The second would be broader revitalization, such as affordable housing, public transit, water quality and other issues.

The third would be the restoration of government services, including improvements to county buildings and information technology, as well as the county passing a share of its revenue replacement funds to other organizations in the form of grants.

Fauver said ARPA establishes reporting requirements to the federal government for most projects, with the exception of money used to backfill lost revenue from local governments. The county could take the revenue replacement it is entitled to — about $14.6 million of the total — and pass the money on in the form of grants that would not require the extra legwork of federal reporting metrics.

“It doesn’t mean the county doesn’t want to have reports,” Fauver said, but the oversight would not need to go through the federal government.

Although Fauver’s outline anticipates doing surveys to gauge need in January or February 2022, such surveys aren’t without their pitfalls, especially when done online.

“One of the past occurrences we’ve had here before is when we do online surveys, we have interest groups come and weight in en-masse,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, turning the allocations into a matter of lobbying.

Also, Fauver said, “one of the things about doing online surveys that I know is that they tend to get a higher response rate from higher-income, higher-educated people, that’s just the reality of it.”

Any gauging of needs for ARPA money would need to include targeted outreach to disadvantaged communities, possibly through nonprofits or other means, Fauver said.

The rough outlines of funding groups presented Wednesday are “meant to be a guiding document,” Fauver said, and can be altered as applications and funding requests start to roll in next year.

