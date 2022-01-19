Cumberland County anticipates keeping vehicle fee to help municipalities with local bridge improvements

Cumberland County plans to retain its vehicle registration fee to fund municipal-level bridge projects and other future transit needs, the county commissioners indicated last week.

Since 2015, vehicle registrations in Cumberland County are charged an additional $5 for local infrastructure funding, a system enabled by Pennsylvania Act 89 of 2013, which any county can opt into.

Over the past several years, Cumberland County has used the funding stream of roughly $1.2 million per year to finance the repair or replacement of multiple county-owned bridges — but the county will soon run out of its own bridges to fix.

The county could kill the fee, or it could retain it and redirect the funding further downstream, county Planning Director Kirk Stoner said at last week’s commissioners’ finance meeting.

The latter option would involve the county issuing funds to municipalities to improve their bridges or other infrastructure. In initial discussions with municipalities in the county over whether they could use the funding, “the overwhelming response to that was ‘yes,’” Stoner said.

The county would still want to have some sort of local funding match, Stoner said, but having the county help usher bridge projects through the process would be a big help for smaller governments that likely do not have the staff or expertise to manage those projects.

“At the end of the day, if we run it though our program ... I think it saves us time and it makes sure the projects get done in the right way,” Stoner said.

Bridges of over 20 feet in length are subject to state and federal regulations, Stoner said, and the county is responsible for the on-the-ground inspection and monitoring of those bridges.

Cumberland County has 38 municipally owned bridges of over 20 feet, spread throughout 16 municipalities. Of these, at least a dozen bridges are in serious need of repair or replacement, according to Stoner’s inventory.

“To me, that should be our main focus,” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, although the commissioners also discussed keeping some funding free for other infrastructure issues, such as road improvement.

Following last week's commissioners’ meeting, state and federal officials announced that Pennsylvania would receive $1.6 billion over the next five years as part of a federal bridge rehabilitation initiative authorized under the infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year. How much federal funding would trickle down from the state to municipally owned bridges is not clear.

Bridges under 20 feet are subject to significantly less ongoing oversight. There are 158 such bridges in Cumberland County, Stoner said.

County vehicle fee revenue could also be used for these, but there would be a major upfront investment of time and money for engineers to inspect and assess all 158 pieces, Stoner said.

A portion of the county’s $1.2 million annual income from the vehicle registration fee would still need to go toward paying off financing from prior years’ bridge projects. But combined with additional revenues from state gas tax and fracking fee shares, Stoner estimated that the county would have $929,000 in annual available funding for local infrastructure work.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.