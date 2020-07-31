Cumberland County announces plans for fourth round of universal testing for COVID-19 at Claremont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC) Friday announced a fourth round of universal testing for residents and staff will be conducted Friday and Monday at the facility.

There were no positive cases among the 212 residents and 300 staff tested for COVID 19 last week, the county said in a news release, however 10 residents did refuse testing, and they are being monitored for any signs of the virus.

County officials said the two residents and two staffers who tested positive in the second round of universal testing have recovered and the employees are back to work after 10 days of self-isolating.

To date, the total number COVID-19 cases for the facility remains at 13 since the pandemic began. This includes 11 staffers and two residents.

Claremont has been working with officials from the Department of Health’s Bureau of Laboratories, who have been supplying testing results. The National Guard, and the South Central Task Force Medical Reserve Corp and Claremont medical staff have been administering the testing.

Claremont continues to follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines for its residents and employees.