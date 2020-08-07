Cumberland County announces no new positives after fourth round of testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced Friday that results are negative for all who were tested for COVID-19 on July 31 and Aug. 3.

There were no positive cases among the 211 residents and 287 employees, however 12 residents refused testing, and they are being monitored for any signs of the virus, the county said in a news release.

The number COVID-19 cases at Claremont remains at 13 since the pandemic began. Two residents and 11 staffers have tested positive.

Following the Department of Health guidelines, Claremont will reopen to visitors in a series of steps. If there are no positives within 14 days of July 31 (the first day of the last testing), outside visitations with patients and family members wearing masks and abiding by social distancing may occur. Activities can begin with 10 residents participating at one activity, wearing masks and social distancing.

However, if someone tests positive during the next week, the calendar resets with additional testing and another waiting period of 14 days.