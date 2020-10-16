Cumberland County announces another $824k in CARES assistance

Cumberland County will distribute another $823,775 in small business and child care facility loans in a second round of CARES Act-funded economic relief.

After distributing the lion’s share of the county’s $22.9 million federal relief allocation in August, the county commissioners established a second round of funding to cover small business requests under $5,000 as well as aid for child care providers.

The county received 165 applications totaling $1.3 million in requests, and approved aid to 151 firms. A list of applicants and recipients can be found at www.ccpa.net/4829/Grants-Awarded.

Pennsylvania received several billion dollars from the federal government through the CARES Act, which was passed and signed in March. The state then allocated $625 million of this money to be divided up between counties that had not received direct federal assistance.

