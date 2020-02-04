Cumberland County adds additional day for household hazardous waste collection

Cumberland County will add an extra day for household hazardous waste collection, upping the number of days this year to four collection dates.

This year's dates for the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Program are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

The program will be held at the county's electronic recycling center at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, and there is a disposal fee of 30 cents per pound.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents and small business owners should pre-register by calling 717-240-6489 or going online at www.signupgenius.com/go/70a044da9af23a7fe3-2019 for dates and appointments, and appointments will be made in 15-minute intervals. The county said 15 customers are scheduled for each appointment time, which is given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The county will accept a maximum container size of 5 gallons, and cash is preferred when paying for the disposal fee, though it will accept credit and debit cards, with a 1.5 percent convenience fee for debit and 2.5 percent fee for credit.