Cumberland County adds additional day for household hazardous waste collection

Cumberland County will add an extra day for household hazardous waste collection, upping the number of days this year to four collection dates.
This year's dates for the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Program are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
The program will be held at the county's electronic recycling center at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, and there is a disposal fee of 30 cents per pound.
Residents and small business owners should pre-register by calling 717-240-6489 or going online at www.signupgenius.com/go/70a044da9af23a7fe3-2019 for dates and appointments, and appointments will be made in 15-minute intervals. The county said 15 customers are scheduled for each appointment time, which is given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The county will accept a maximum container size of 5 gallons, and cash is preferred when paying for the disposal fee, though it will accept credit and debit cards, with a 1.5 percent convenience fee for debit and 2.5 percent fee for credit.
The program is only open to Cumberland County residents and small businesses, and business owners must complete a registration form and are limited to 2,200 pounds of waste.
Acceptable household hazardous waste includes adhesives, antifreeze and car care products, automotive batteries, driveway sealers, fire extinguishers, drain cleaners, fluorescent light bulbs, gasoline and kerosene, hydrochloric and other acids, latex-based paint, mercury-containing devices, motor oil, oil-based paints and cleaners, pesticides, pool chemicals and propane cylinders up to 20 pounds.
The county said it collected nearly 50 tons of waste from almost 830 residents and businesses last year, and 962 tons of waste since the program began in 1998.