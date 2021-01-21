 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County 911 services restored Thursday after 24-hour outage
alert featured

Cumberland County 911 services restored Thursday after 24-hour outage

{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County Public Safety building

The Cumberland County Public Safety building is located at 1 Public Safety Drive in Middlesex Township.

 Sentinel file

After a shutdown of about 24 hours, Cumberland County's 911 service returned in full Thursday afternoon.

Both the 911 emergency number and the seven-digit nonemergency numbers at the Cumberland County 911 center were reported as not working around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A total of 13 counties reported similar issues with their 911 systems, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency — Adams, Beaver, Bedford, Butler, Clarion, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and Somerset.

PEMA also said the outage affected CenturyLink/Lumen users.

Stephanie Meisse, a spokesperson for Lumen Technologies, said in an email Thursday afternoon that services had been restored to all counties. She also said the outage was caused by an accidental fiber cut near Philadelphia along a railroad track bridge that required special access for repair due to safety reasons.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News