Cumberland County 911 services restored Thursday after 24-hour outage

After a shutdown of about 24 hours, Cumberland County's 911 service returned in full Thursday afternoon.

Both the 911 emergency number and the seven-digit nonemergency numbers at the Cumberland County 911 center were reported as not working around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A total of 13 counties reported similar issues with their 911 systems, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency — Adams, Beaver, Bedford, Butler, Clarion, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and Somerset.

PEMA also said the outage affected CenturyLink/Lumen users.

Stephanie Meisse, a spokesperson for Lumen Technologies, said in an email Thursday afternoon that services had been restored to all counties. She also said the outage was caused by an accidental fiber cut near Philadelphia along a railroad track bridge that required special access for repair due to safety reasons.

