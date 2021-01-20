Cumberland County 911, court house phone lines down

Both the 911 emergency number and the seven-digit non-emergency phone number at the Cumberland County 911 center are not working as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The outage extends to both telephone and internet service at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Cumberland County Director of Communications Samantha Krepps said anyone with an emergency should go directly to police, fire or EMS stations for assistance.

Cumberland Goodwill posted at tweet at 2:54 p.m. saying its staff is managing the station for emergency calls and that people can call 717-245-5432 for help.

Krepps said the cause of the outage isn't known, but officials are working to fix the problem.

Franklin County Emergency Services reported on its Twitter feed that the phone outage is affecting Adams and Franklin counties as well as Cumberland.

Local municipalities and emergency services have started posting phone numbers on social media. They include:

Lower Allen Township - 717-975-7575 and select from menu for service.

North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company - 717-243-2701

Silver Spring Township Police - 717-697-0607, option 3

