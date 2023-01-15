Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team performs on last day of Farm Show

HARRISBURG – As the Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team finished performing at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday, some visitors said that “they saved the best for last.”

The club’s performance, a popular Farm Show tradition for 66 years, blended patriotism and pageantry on the last day of the eight-day Farm Show. This year, 19 youngsters ranging from 9 to 17 years old took part in the team’s performance.

“I’ve been riding since I was old enough to sit on a saddle,” said Ashlynn Barrick, 10, of Lower Mifflin Township. She and her 16-year-old sister, Cloey, were one of several sibling pairs in the event.

Ashlynn, a Newville Elementary School sixth grade student, almost didn’t get to perform with the team. Duke, her 20-year-old Paint, developed a bad eye infection and had to have his right eye removed.

“Duke doesn’t like when we ride near, against the wall to his right because he can’t see it,” she said. “But I guide him and he’s OK with that. When you have a challenge, you just have to do it anyway.”

The performance began when three young members walked the team banner into the ring. Aubrey McBride of Dickinson Township, one of three McBride teenaged sisters on the team, rode into the arena carrying an American flag in one hand and holding her reins with the other.

Three other girls with flags representing Pennsylvania, Cumberland County and the Farm Show rode into the ring moments later. The rest of the team followed, looking elegant in white shirts, sparkling green vests, black pants and helmets.

Marches from John Phillip Sousa and patriotic music filled the Equine Arena as the young equestrians rode their horses in a variety of maneuvers. The mounted youngsters crisscrossed the arena several times. Their maneuvers include a wagon-wheel formation in which they rode four abreast, forming what looked like a carousel of horses.

Thanks to several siblings among the riders, the team had a family feel. Audrey, Ava and Alyvia McBride, all veterans of the team, looked at home on their horses. Ava McBride on Little Red, her 11-year-old quarter horse, said the whole team feels like a family.

J.J. Raudabaugh, 10, of North Middleton Township, rode with his 8-year-old sister, Emma.

“It’s good to be back after COVID,” said J.J., a Crestview Elementary School fifth grade student. “The drill team is fun.” His sister, in the second grade at that school, agreed.

Scott Wickard of Upper Frankfort Township, riding in his ninth year on the team, said that the group practices every Sunday from October through January. He called the team “a lot of work, but fun too.”

The performance ended with a recording of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A.,” always a favorite with the rodeo and horse loving crowds. As the song played and the team lined up, the audience members stood saluting the flag or holding their hands over their hearts.

They applauded wildly as the team rode out of the arena.

Sandy Long, the team’s founder and long-time director, said that she has turned running the team over to her son, Trevor, and his wife, Kristen, while she stays on as adviser.

Trevor Long said he was pleased with the team’s performance, noting that this family sport teaches teamwork and responsibility. “I was a team member myself for 10 years,” he added.