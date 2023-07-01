Upper Allen Township Police reported they are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in the 800 block of Grantham Road early Saturday.

Police reported that they were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. for a welfare check on the residents of the home, and responding officers found a man and woman dead inside the residence.

Police said the incident is under investigation, with help from the Cumberland County Coroner's Office and District Attorney's Office. Though police did not have any further details as of Saturday evening, they noted that they believe there is no danger to the community at this time.

Police said the names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-795-2445 or by calling or texting tips to 717-860-UAPD (8273).