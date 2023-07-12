The Cumberland County Coroner's Office reported that two people are dead in separate crashes Tuesday.

The first crash occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Ritner Highway in Carlisle. Coroner Charley Hall said Zacherie Cordell Miller, 26, of Newville, was traveling west on Ritner Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which traveled up an embankment, sheared off a utility pole and rolled over.

Police said Miller was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force head trauma. State Police at Carlisle is investigating the crash.

The second crash occurred a short time later, though Hall didn't specify the exact time. Leonard G. Mortorff, 74, of York Springs, was operating a motorcycle when he collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Yates Street in Mount Holly Springs.

Mortorff was transported to UPMC Carlisle, where he was later pronounced dead. Mount Holly Police are investigating the crash.