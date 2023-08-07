State Police at Harrisburg said three people are dead after a bus crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County late Sunday evening.

Police said a crash occurred at 11:49 p.m. Sunday that involved a passenger vehicle and a charter bus carrying 45 to 50 passengers on Interstate 81 south in Lower Paxton Township. The bus flipped on its side, and those that died in the crash were on the bus.

Police said multiple other people were transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for varying injuries ranging from minor to critical.

As of Monday morning, police were still on the scene of the bus crash, and police have not yet released the names of those who died, waiting until next of kin are notified.

The American Red Cross reported Monday morning that it is assisting passengers in the crash, providing assistance with reuniting them with family members.

Police expect more information to be released Monday.