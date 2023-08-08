Pennsylvania State Police on Monday announced that the Carlisle station in Troop H will be the first in a pilot program to introduce body cameras to patrol troopers.

State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris on Monday said the pilot program is designed to ensure the department is ready for a wider implementation of body cameras.

“The public rightfully expects their interactions with police be safe, respectful, and constitutional, and I believe the use of body-worn cameras demonstrates that the Pennsylvania State Police is committed to providing faithful and honest law enforcement services,” Paris said. “In addition to providing transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training, just like the mobile video recording cameras we began using in patrol cars two decades ago."

Troopers in Carlisle will be the first to wear the body cameras while on duty. The local station will have 18 cameras that will get passed among troopers during shift changes, according to State Police.

Police said Carlisle was selected as the test location because of its geographic area being representative of the communities served by State Police and its proximity to the Bureau of Communications and Information Services in Harrisburg, which is tasked with monitoring the pilot program.

The pilot program will last 60 days, and upon its conclusion, State Police will implement the cameras at all of its 87 patrol stations.

State Police said it entered into a five-year contract with Axon to provide the cameras.

Body cameras are already in use by a number of police departments, including Carlisle Borough Police, which was among the first in the state to purchase them.