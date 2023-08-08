Silver Spring Township Police said it issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning while it investigated a suspicious object in the first block of Stone Run Drive.

Police were called to the scene at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday for an item found on the ground near mailboxes. The item was described as a section of pipe with caps on each end.

Out of an abundance of caution, the item was initially treated as a possible pipe bomb, police said. By 12:25 p.m., investigators found that the item was not explosive and did not pose a safety risk, lifting the shelter-in-place order for that neighborhood.

Township police were assisted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, numerous fire police officers from multiple agencies, Silver Spring and New Kingstown fire companies, Silver Spring Ambulance and Silver Spring Township Department of Public Safety.

During the order, nearby roads were closed and officers went door-to-door to notify residents.