All charges against Michael Baltimore in connection to the 2021 shooting at the GQ Barber Shop in Carlisle were held to higher court after an hours-long preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck Thursday at the Cumberland County Prison.

The shooting took place at the barbershop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street around 7:30 p.m. May 22, 2021, leaving shop owner Kendell Jerome Cook dead and barber Anthony White injured.

Baltimore, 44, was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person.

In June 2022, he was elevated to the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list and was arrested in Florida in January while fleeing the scene of a bar fight after about a year and a half on the run.

During the hearing, the prosecution, led by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nichole Vito, called six witnesses to testify, including White.

White said he began working at the shop around 2016 and met Baltimore about two years later. The two cut hair in nearby chairs.

"I would have considered Mike my friend," White said of Baltimore, who worked at the GQ Barber Shop until 2019. Baltimore also appeared on several episodes of TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé.”

White was one of two eye witnesses to the shooting who were called to the stand Thursday. The other was Tarrin Britton, who isn't a barber but had been friends with Cook since they were young children and helped around the shop.

On the weekend of the shooting, Britton said he went to spend time with Cook, whose father had died days earlier. He said Cook had received death threats and didn't feel safe, so Britton went to Lancaster, where Cook lived, on May 21 and the two went to the barbershop the following day.

Cook was giving Britton a haircut when Britton heard him "scream out 'Mike.'" Then a man in an army fatigue suit with a mask and hat came inside, pulled out a black handgun and shot Cook, he said.

Britton said he screamed and ran past the shooter, whom he recognized as Baltimore by his eyes, and ran out the front door of the shop.

Once outside, Britton testified that he looked back through the window of the shop and saw the man standing over Cook before shooting him again. Britton said he found someone to call 911 and when he went back into the shop, the shooter was gone.

Neither Britton nor White were in the hearing room while the other testified.

White said on the day of the shooting he was coming out of the bathroom located near the back of the business when he heard Cook say something along the lines of, "There goes Mike."

He then saw a man wearing camo come inside and shoot Cook. White had no doubt the shooter was Baltimore, and identified him by his "frame" and the way he walked.

"The guy was right across from me for years," he said of Baltimore.

After Cook was shot, White said he tried to run out the back door, which is when he was shot in the side. At some point, he said a body went past him although he wasn't able to confirm whether or not it was the shooter.

Body camera footage from the Carlisle Police Department showed White lying outside on the ground behind the business after the shooting.

A portion of the footage, taken from Officer Nathan McDowell, was played at the hearing and also showed Britton yelling "help him, help him," as well as Cook receiving CPR on the barbershop floor.

Sgt. Joshua Bucher with the Carlisle Police Department also responded to the scene and testified at Thursday's hearing, saying he didn't see the shooter when he arrived. He observed four shell casings at the scene, three inside the shop and one out back near White, but he didn't see any weapons.

Bucher testified that Cook was pronounced deceased at the scene, and an autopsy and coroner's report revealed the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds to the body and the manner of death as homicide.

He said he reviewed security footage from the borough and from the American Legion Post 101 located north of the shop. Surveillance video from the Legion showed a man dressed in camouflage walking toward the shop on the day of the shooting around 7:28 p.m. and running in the opposite direction of the shop around 7:31 p.m.

Borough footage revealed a vehicle near West North Street and North West Street with a driver wearing a long sleeve camo shirt prior to the shooting, Bucher said. He said the vehicle, a dark gray Toyota Highlander with a Georgia plate, entered the eastern portion of the borough around 7:15 p.m. the evening of the shooting.

The vehicle was determined to be a rental that was picked up from Enterprise on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg around May 22, 2021 and returned to the same location around two days later, Bucher said.

According to Bucher's police report, the shooter was wearing a camo hat, mask and outfit.

Other witnesses called at Thursday's hearing included Carlisle Police Detective Thomas Dolan, who confirmed that Baltimore was prohibited from having a firearm due to a previous conviction, and Monique Johnson, of North Carolina, who housed Baltimore for approximately one month in 2021 and had seen him both with a gun and with army fatigues.

Michael Palermo, Baltimore's defense attorney with Palermo Law Office out of Camp Hill, didn't call any witnesses during the hearing.

He said witnesses to the shooting claimed to recognize Baltimore only by his eyes and by his frame and Cook only said Mike, not Baltimore's last name.

Birbeck said both Britton and White expressed certainty that the shooter was Baltimore and held all related charges to higher court.

Thursday's preliminary hearing also included a second case involving Baltimore out of Upper Allen Township, where he was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment after a January 2021 domestic incident.

Witnesses testified that Baltimore punched a woman in the face and choked her with his hands before eluding police by driving his vehicle through a backyard and over a sidewalk. Birbeck dismissed the terroristic threats charge in this case and held the other charges to higher court.

A formal arraignment for both cases is scheduled to take place Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

