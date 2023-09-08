Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- The DA's office announced a second arrest in a human trafficking operation in Cumberland County. Zigui "Lisa" Zheng, 47, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Sept. 5 with felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in unlawful activity, knowledge of illegal proceeds, trafficking and promoting prostitution following the Cumberland County Human Trafficking Task Force's investigation into five massage parlors in Cumberland County on Aug. 31. The DA previously announced similar charges against Min Dong, 54, of Camp Hill. The investigation was part of a larger operation across three counties into 10 massage parlors, and the DA reported that the five in Cumberland County were linked despite appearing to be separate businesses. The five businesses were Nealing Healing Hands Spa in Upper Allen, 149 Massage AKA May Spa in Camp Hill, Lily Spa in Lemoyne, Mary Spa in Lower Allen and Jojo Spa in Hampden. Investigators say they are still sorting through evidence. Both women remain in Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 cash bail.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Brendyn Palmer, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault and possession with intent to deliver, as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault following an altercation between two men in the 300 block of North College Street at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 5. Police said Palmer approached the victim while he was talking to police and sprayed the man directly in the face with bear repellent, and continued to release the bear spray as officers approached, affecting an officer and another person. During the incident, police said a bag containing a controlled substance fell from Palmer. He was taken into custody and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.