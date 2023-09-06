Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A group of juveniles were charged with aggravated assault, institutional vandalism, possession of an instrument of crime and carrying or discharging air rifles after police said they shot two people at LeTort Park with BB guns in the evening of Sept. 1. Police said the group is also connected with vandalism at Pomfret Street Parking Garage on Sept. 2 in which they shot out multiple windows.
- Zenotha Antwon Burt, 32, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor terroristic threats after police said he threatened to kill someone at a knife at South Side Deli on York Road at 8:58 p.m. Sept. 2. Police said Burt had approached a person in the parking lot requesting money because he was homeless. When the person declined, police said Burt threatened to leave to get a knife and come back and kill the person.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
People are also reading…
- Christopher Johnson, 36, was killed after a motorcycle crash at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 3300 block of Shermans Valley Road on Tyrone Township. Police said Johnson was traveling east on Shermans Valley Road on a 2003 Honda motorcycle when he traveled off the left-hand side of the road and into a residence. He was ejected off the motorcycle and landed between two properties. The vehicle struck a residence and caught fire. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was closed for about three hours during the investigation.