Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Brittney Leininger, 35, of Newville, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident at Walmart at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 11. Police said she concealed items worth about $55 and exited the store without paying for them.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a trespassing incident in which an unknown person was seen on a security camera walking around a home on Wood Lane in South Middleton Township at 12:41 a.m. Sept. 9. Police said the person was looking in the windows before leaving on foot.