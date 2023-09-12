Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- A man stole a splat gun from Walmart on the Carlisle Pike at about 9:50 a.m. Sept. 11. Police said the man walked into the store, ripped open the package and walked out with the toy gun, valued at $89.04. The man is described as being in his 20s to 30s and wearing a black T-shirt.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Ty Hunter Eaddy, 22, of Saint Cloud, Florida, was charged with felony corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor - sexual exploitation, after police said they received a report on Sept. 6 regarding a man having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old girl via Snapchat. Police retrieved the girl's phone, and officers communicated with the man, who knew the girl was 15. The man agreed to meet with the girl, and police said he traveled from Florida to Camp Hill to meet her. Eaddy was arrested and later posted $5,000 cash bail. Police ask parents to monitor their children's social media accounts and be aware of whom they are communicating with.
Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- The DA's office reported Sept. 11 that a jury on Aug. 29 found Malique Echols-McCullough, 26, guilty of possession with intent to deliver, prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a controlled substance after a two-day trial held before Judge Al Masland. The charges stem from a Feb. 10 incident in Lemoyne where he was spotted with another man - Malik Cox, 28, of Harrisburg - in a vehicle that was eventually stopped in Harrisburg. During the traffic stop, police saw a firearm in plain view and discovered 20 grams of cocaine from Echols-McCullough's front pocket, in addition to marijuana and a scale. Cox was found with a firearm and cocaine. The DA said both had felony convictions that prohibited them from possessing a firearm. Cox pleaded guilty during the trial to prohibited possession of a firearm and all other charges against him were dismissed. He was sentenced immediately by Masland to 4.5 to 10 years in state prison. Echols-McCullough was found not guilty of resisting arrest, and he is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 24.
- The DA's office reported Sept. 11 that a jury on Aug. 31 founded Arjun Plakkat, 34, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, guilty of stalking following a three-day trial in front of Judge Masland. The DA said the charges stem from a series of harassing and threatening emails Plakkat sent in August 2021 to January 2022 to a Camp Hill resident who had previously been friends with him. Plakkat is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.