Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary at Red Devil Vapors and CBD shop. Police responded at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 4 for a report of a broken front door. Surveillance showed someone made numerous attempts to break into the shop by using a hammer and hitting the door multiple times. The man is described as white and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, black ski mask and carrying a red backpack with black trim.
- Abel Parra, 42, of Whittier, California, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and summary public drunkenness after police responded to the Carroll Mart for a report of a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the store at 3:56 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said Parra had attempted to purchase narcotics from customers inside the store. After he was arrested, police said they found a bag of methamphetamine on him. He was released on $2,000 unsecured bail.
- Robert Timothy Koontz, 38, of Dillsburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor false report to law enforcement and summary public drunkenness after police responded to the 100 block of York Road at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 31 for a report of an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road. Police located the vehicle's owner, Koontz, walking through the Dunham's parking lot. Police said Koontz was intoxicated and provided police with a false report that his vehicle was stolen.
- Amanda J. Nicholson, 41, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as summary driving while operating privileges are suspended and being in a park after hours after she was found sitting in her car at LeTort Park at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Police said she was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $3,000 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Donovan Abram Ward, 27, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment after police said he made threats to a victim's life during a phone call. Police said they received the report on Sept. 9 and that Ward was incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison at the time of the call. Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck denied bail for the latest charges, with the reasoning that it was the only way to protect the victim, according to court documents.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Stewart Kelly Ray, 37, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following an investigation that started on Nov. 23, 2022. Police said they were initially dispatched to a McDonald's for a reported stolen vehicle. Police said a man arrived in the parking lot, parked his vehicle, moved his property to the victim's vehicle and then drove away. The man's vehicle was found to contain numerous items of drug paraphernalia, police said. The stolen vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied in East Pennsboro Township, and a search yielded several controlled substances and additional paraphernalia. Ray was served an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. Judge Birbeck denied bail on the reasoning that he is a federal prisoner, according to court documents.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Occupants of a golf cart took a sign that was placed at the entrance of East Pennsboro High School about 8:10 p.m. Aug. 30, police reported Sept. 8. The burgundy golf cart was last seen turning left from the high school onto Shady Lane, heading east toward North Enola Drive.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Omar Dandridge, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police said they assaulted four staff members inside the Loysville Youth Development Center at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Dandridge is in Perry County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.