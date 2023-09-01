Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Madison Alice Jenner, 18, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after police said a Walmart employee reported a woman concealing items in bags and attempting to leave the store at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 29. Police said Jenner had concealed 64 items in a backpack and purse, with items totaling a value of $407.04.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Michele Albegiani, 48, of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and theft, and summary harassment and disorderly conduct after a domestic incident at the Restaurant Store on Simpson Ferry Road at 12:52 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said they received a report of a man dragging a woman out of the store and leaving in a Lexus SUV. Officers did not locate the vehicle, but did figure out the vehicle registration and the owner as being the possible victim. When police tried to contact her, Albegiani was still with her and she could not talk, prompting police to track the cellphone, first leading them to the Restaurant Store location in Swatara before they got another ping near her residence in State College. After getting a text from Albegiani who pretended to be the woman and told officers she was OK, police eventually talked to the victim who reported that they argued before he ran up behind her, knocked her to the ground, grabbed her in a chokehold and dragged her to the vehicle. Police got an arrest warrant and took him into custody on Aug. 30. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Shanika Cheatham, 43, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony aggravated harassment by a prison and DUI third offense, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest and habitual offender and summary driving on a revoked or suspended license after a traffic stop on North Enola Road at East Columbia Road at 9:14 p.m. Aug. 24. Police said they discovered Cheatham was under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license, and she was transported to Cumberland County Prison for chemical testing. Police said Cheatham attempted to kick out the partition of the police vehicle, and she fought officers and bit a correctional officer when they arrived at the prison. She remains in prison on $8,000 cash bail.