Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Three people were arrested in connection with a retail theft that occurred at the Capital City Mall Wednesday around 1:20 p.m. Mall security told police a man was running out of the mall toward the Sportsman's Warehouse and when officers arrived at the scene, the man got into a white Nissan Murano. Officers stopped the car in the parking lot and found three people inside concealing American Eagle merchandise in "booster bags." The driver identified himself under a false name but when he was informed he was the subject of an official investigation, he gave his real name as Juan Camilo Paucar-Fonseca, 19. Police said Paucar-Fonseca confessed to stealing pants after being read his Miranda warnings. Another man in the car was identified as Edicson Marquez-Parada, 52. A female passenger initially identified herself under a false name, but police later identified her as Monica Coria-Olvera, a wanted person by U.S. Immigration. Coria-Olvera also admitted to stealing clothes, and officers recovered $2,572.63 of merchandise from American Eagle and Aeropostale in the vehicle, along with other security tags, booster bags, magnets and a sickle to remove tags. Paucar-Fonseca was charged with felony retail theft, forgery and conspiracy, two misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of a crime, and summary driving without a license and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. Marquez-Parada was charged with felony retail theft and conspiracy. Coria-Olvera was charged with felony retail theft and conspiracy and misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement and possession of an instrument of a crime. All three were arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison where none were able to post their $9,000 monetary bail, and preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police reported June 29 that they are investigating a reported theft of two bank checks from a School Avenue home. The victim told police on June 1 that the checks were taken from his check book and one was used to pay for various merchandise at Walmart.
- Police reported June 29 that they are investigating a burglary and theft of approximately $2,600 worth of electrical and construction materials that occurred overnight from a locked residence under construction in the area of Parkview Drive June 1.