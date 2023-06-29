Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Police reported June 28 they are investigating a theft that occurred at Trader Joe's in early May. Police said they received a call May 4 regarding an incident on May 3 in which a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while at Trader Joe's. Several credit cards were taken, and one of them was used for fraudulent purchases at Home Depot on May 3 at about 6:45 p.m., spending $4,446. Based on surveillance, police are looking for two women in the theft.
- Police reported June 28 that they are investigating another theft of a wallet stolen while the person was shopping at 12:10 p.m. May 2 at Trader Joe's. Police said several credit cards were stolen and later used for purchases at Macy's, Home Depot and Lowe's around 3 p.m. May 2, with charges totaling $2,600. Video surveillance indicates two men were involved in the use of the credit cards. Police seek information.