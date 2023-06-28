North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are looking for a man they say illegally dumped two piles of heavy concrete slabs on the grass entering the township Water Authority facility and another pile of concrete slabs in a yard in the 300 block of North Middleton Road on June 18. Police said someone was found to have removed the slabs as part of a scam from a Craigslist ad under the name "Shawn Brown." The man is described as Black, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and shorts and driving a white sport-style sedan. Police seek information.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for three men who conspired to steal flooring materials valued at more than $2,000 from Lowe's on East High Street on June 15. The men were last seen getting into a white Toyota 4Runner. Police seek information.
- Police said they plan on charging Riley Caesar, 34, of Carlisle, via summons with DUI after a crash into Sunnyside Diner on North Hanover Street at about 12:47 a.m. June 25. Police said Caesar crashed his sedan into the diner, and police determined he was under the influence of alcohol. Sunnyside Diner reported on Facebook that it is open to customers.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Bryanna N. Butler, 25, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at her home in the 2300 block of Oakwood Hills Drive at 1:38 p.m. June 25. Police said Butler assaulted a man during a dispute. She was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.