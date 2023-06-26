Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for two people after a theft at Sheetz on Ritner Highway on May 4, police reported June 25. Police said Sheetz security reported multiple stores in multiple states along Interstate 81 have had their exterior vacuums broken into and the money stolen from inside the machines. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- James A. Eakin, 47, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony retail theft and receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor retail theft after an incident at a hardware store. Police were called to the store at 3 p.m. May 5 for an incident that happened a few weeks prior. Police said they learned that Eakin had committed another theft at the same business a few days before that incident. He was arrested June 20 and remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Police reported June 23 that it received two reports of bear sightings in the area of the Winding Hills development. Residents are asked to move trash containers and bird feeders inside so they don't attract the bears. Police said they have notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission about the bears.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Newville motorcyclist was killed after a crash on June 9 in Southampton Township, police reported June 19. Police said Dwight McDonald, 60, was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic without a helmet west on Walnut Bottom Road when he sped up for a yellow light at the intersection with the Interstate 81 interchange at the same time a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was making a left turn at the intersection onto one of the highway ramps. The motorcycle struck the vehicle, and McDonald was flown to Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, where he died of his injuries on June 11. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
- Two people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Alexander Spring Road at Sprint Drive in South Middleton Township at 2:30 p.m. June 19. Police said Robert Myers, 66, of Carlisle, was driving a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner when he entered the intersection without clearance and struck the driver's side door of a 2015 Toyota Camry, spinning the Camry and blocking both lanes of Alexander Spring Road. The driver and passenger of the Camry, John Sharar, 77, and Shirley Sharar, 76, both of Carlisle, suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.