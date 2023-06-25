Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for a female driver of a silver SUV following a hit-and-run crash at 4:30 p.m. June 20 at the intersection of South Spring Garden Street and East Pomfret Street. Police said the SUV reportedly ran a red light traveling north on South Spring Garden Street and struck another vehicle at the intersection. The driver of the struck vehicle pulled over, but the other driver did not stop to render aid or provide information. Police seek information.
- Three women were charged with felony robbery and risking catastrophe, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence following an incident at the Pomfret Street Garage on June 10 at about 2:10 a.m. Police said two men were in the area of the parking garage taking photographs when they were approached by a group of women who demanded that they hand over their film and photos they had taken. One of the women displayed a firearm during the encounter, and the men handed over the roll of film. One woman smashed the film on the ground before lighting the canister of film on fire, underneath a parked car inside the parking garage when it was nearly full of vehicles. The women were eventually identified as Cassidy Kroh, 22, of Harrisburg; Destiny Tolerson, 23, of Carlisle; and Hailee Coldsmith, 21, of Penbrook. They were each arraigned on June 23 and released on $100 unsecured bail.