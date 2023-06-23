New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Pennsylvania Lottery van that occurred at 9:38 a.m. June 21 in the parking lot of Quality Gas Mart, 101 Bridge St. Police said one man grabbed the victim, holding him at gunpoint, while demanding he open the van safe. The other grabbed a money bag from the van, and they fled the scene. The perpetrators are described as Black and dressed in black, with one being heavy-set and about 5-foot-10 and the other being slender with a motorcycle helmet and about 5-foot-5. Police seek information.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Olivia Leibig, 19, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a fight in the parking lot of Wendy's on South Hanover Street on June 19. Police said Leibig was determined to be the aggressor in the fight that resulted in an injury.
Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-8878)
- Someone used a tool to pinch or cut the brake lines on a truck in the rear of the first block of North Queen Street sometime before June 22. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a white box truck struck the railroad bridge in the 700 block of Hertzler Road at about 5:45 a.m. June 22. Police said the driver of the box truck reversed, saw the damage and left the scene. The striking box truck was damaged in the incident. Police seek information.