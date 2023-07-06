Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are looking for the operator of a motorcycle after police said the rider fled at a high rate of speed westbound on King Street at 12:12 p.m. July 4. Police said the rider was wearing a full-face helmet that was black and was riding a black sports-style bike. He was last seen turning onto Hostetter Avenue. Police seek information.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Clayton Stong, 28, of Boiling Springs, was charged via summons on July 2 with felony retail theft after police said he stole $53.80 worth of various merchandise from Walmart on May 9.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Police are investigating a theft from Macy's at the Capital City Mall on June 23. Police said a Black man with braids, gold teeth and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye stole about $1,500 worth of Polo merchandise before fleeing in a white Dodge Journey that picked him up from the mall. Police said the man may go by the name of Shawn, Sean Davis, Lewis or Wood. Police seek information.
- Troy Dodson, 53, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft after police said patrol units at the Capital City Mall observed him stealing a pair of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut on June 16. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $6,000 cash bail. While police were dealing with him, a second man stole glasses and snuck out of the mall, leaving in a Ford F-150. Police seek information on the other man.