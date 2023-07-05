Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a scam in which a victim sent $1,300 in Target gift cards to a caller claiming to work for Xfinity. Police reported July 3 that they received the report June 8, regarding a caller who claimed to be running a deal for 50% off internet for four months if the victim paid in advance. The caller told the victim payment could only be made over the phone and via gift cards, and the victim followed suit before realizing it was fraudulent.
Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- An Ellsworth mountain bike was stolen at about 7 p.m. June 30 from the parking lot of McDonald's at 333 E. King St. Police said two Black men stole the bike after hanging out at the nearby Sheetz for about 20 minutes. One of the men is wearing a black T-shirt with an image of Bart Simpson on the front. Police seek information.