Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Christina Clifford, 44, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident on Aspen Lane on July 1. Police said Clifford attempted to cause injuries to another person. She was arrested and released on $100 unsecured bail.
Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- Frank Svitak, 66, of Plainfield, on June 29 pleaded guilty to one count of felony child pornography, with a slew of other child pornography charges dismissed, stemming from an arrest in January. Charges were filed on Jan. 11 after State Police executed a search warrant at his house upon receiving a tip that child pornography was being downloaded. The DA's office said police computer forensics found 111 videos and images of child pornography on the devices. Svitak, a retired fire chief from the Goshen Fire Department in New Jersey, will be sentenced Oct. 3 by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker. Svitak is currently in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft at Fisher Park sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. July 2. Police said someone smashed the rear driver side window of a vehicle parked in the western lot and stole a purse that was visible to those who looked inside the vehicle. Police remind residents to keep their valuables out of view, and ask anyone with information to contact them.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police received a report on June 4 that three small caliber rounds were discharged in the direction of a residence on Fairview Road in Hopewell Township, police reported June 28. Police said the investigation is ongoing and that a glass window was damaged.