Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- Jonah Williamson, 41, no address listed, was sentenced July 25 by Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck to 9.5 years to 19 years in state prison for his role in the December 2021 stabbing of his girlfriend at Rodeway Inn in Wormleysburg. Williamson had been found guilty during a jury trial in May of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty of attempted homicide. The DA said Williamson had stabbed the woman multiple times in the neck, arm and hand after a verbal argument turned physical.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Luis Sora, 65, of East Elmhurst, New York, and Tamara Soledad Fernandez-Catalan, 23, of Cedarhurst, New York, were charged with misdemeanor retail theft and conspiracy after a retail theft at Express at the Capital City Mall at 12:50 p.m. July 22. Police said they were advised of one person stealing items and a second individual acting as a distraction. Police stopped a vehicle with Florida registration, with Sora and Fernandez-Catalan in the vehicle. During the stop, police said they discovered Fernandez-Catalan distracted employees so Sora could steal items. The total theft was $183. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail, while Sora posted that bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Zaheim Yahsim Green, 21, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and disorderly conduct after a domestic incident in the 100 block of Marshall Drive at 2:22 a.m. July 23. Police said Green was identified by the victim of an assault, and he was arrested. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- Gina Luree Burger, 55, of Enola, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after an investigation on July 8 in the 100 block of Helen Street, police reported July 27. A victim reported money being stolen from the residence, and Burger was identified as the suspect. She was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing on July 26, and charges were filed in county court.