- A woman was transported to a hospital and one occupant of a fire engine suffered a minor injury after a crash in the 1200 block of East Lisburn Road at about 7:15 p.m. July 25. Police said a woman was driving her Subaru at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center diving line, into the path of Lisburn Community Fire Company's fire engine, which was responding to an emergency at the time of the crash. The impact caused severe damage to the Subaru, and the driver was transported for treatment of her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
- Police are investigating the theft of an iPhone 13 after it was left in a bathroom at Walmart around 11 a.m. July 24. Police said the victim had used the men's restroom when he left the phone in a stall. He returned about 10 minutes later to retrieve it, but the phone was gone and immediately turned off. Police seek information.