Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police are looking for a man after capturing another in connection with thefts from vehicles in the early hours of July 23 in the Keystone Arms development. Police said that they, along with North Middleton Township Police, witnessed two men breaking into vehicles. Both of the men, who were riding bicycles, fled from police, but one was apprehended and found in possession of stolen items. Police did not release that man's name. The other man abandoned his bicycle and evaded arrest. Police are asking residents who live in the area of Marshall Drive, Taylor Avenue and Westpoint Drive to check video surveillance between the hours of 1 a.m. and 1:42 a.m. The men were described as Black, in their 20s, wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks.
- Police reported July 24 that Eric Garvey, 27, of Carlisle, pleaded guilty July 11 to felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 2 to 8 years in state prison by Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck. The charges stem from a 2020 overdose death in Middlesex in which Garvey was accused of providing the victim with a fatal dose of a controlled substance. Garvey was charged following a two-year investigation and confessed to having delivered the drugs. He was initially charged with drug delivery resulting in death, but that charge was dismissed.
Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- The DA's office reported July 24 that Ernesto Murillo, 60, no address listed, was found guilty during a jury trial July 20 of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. The DA's office said Murillo was charged following an investigation from West Shore Regional Police regarding Murillo soliciting a child, who was about 12 years old, to engage in sexual conduct. The child testified during the trial, and the DA said it had evidence that Murillo admitted to performing a sex act when confronted by the child's guardian. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 24.