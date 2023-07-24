Timothy Fernbaugh, 63, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana after an investigation into someone growing marijuana plants on their property. Police said they were notified April 26 by a local business regarding a property owner, and police conducted a search of Fernbaugh's home in the 400 block of West Lisburn Road, finding marijuana plants and equipment used to cultivate the plants. Fernbaugh was arraigned July 10 and released on $2,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.