Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a scam that was reported on July 15. Police said a victim was communicating with someone on Facebook Marketplace to conduct a transaction, but was instead defrauded. Police did not give any further details about the scam.
- Police reported July 20 that it received multiple reports of vehicles rummaged through with some items taken sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. July 11 in the first block of Walnut Street. Police seek information.
- Police reported July 20 it is investigating a case of fraud in which a victim's credit card was fraudulently used. Police did not provide any further details and said the investigation is ongoing.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jason Edward Mitchell, 43, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of Creekside Drive at 1:43 p.m. July 15. Police said a victim reported the assault, and Mitchell was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.