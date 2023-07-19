Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police reported that Samantha Maschke, 33, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was extradited July 17 to Cumberland County on felony charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection with a Feb. 2 incident. She was initially charged in March and an arrest warrant was issued in April. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Tyler Tyree Alston, 22, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 1300 block of Mallard Road at 9:15 a.m. July 16. Police said Alston threatened a person, and he was arrested and transported to prison, where he remains on $5,000 cash bail.