Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Anthony James Raimo, 35, of Dillsburg, was arrested July 7 with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland on charges of rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor stemming from an investigation that started in April. Police said they began to investigate Raimo for the sexual abuse of a child and discovered a second juvenile victim. Charges were filed in May, and Raimo was extradited back to Cumberland County on July 14 following his arrest in Maryland. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $500,000 cash bail.
- Timothy Boatman, 39, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with felony possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful use of a computer after a police investigation into child pornography in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. With assistance from the Attorney General's Office, police executed a search warrant at Boatman's home in the 2100 block of Quail Hollow Drive on July 14 and arrested him. He remains in prison on $6,000 cash bail.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- John Gouse Jr., 40, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged via summons with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and summary public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, unlawful confinement and required rabies vaccination after an incident in the parking lot of Walmart at about 3:30 p.m. July 10. Police said Gouse had been in a heated argument with a woman when other Walmart shoppers and employees attempted to diffuse the situation. Police said he yelled and acted aggressively toward the others, and Gouse's small dog that was running loose bit a male shopper who tried to step in between Gouse and a Walmart employee. Other witnesses reported that Gouse at one point picked up the dog and threw it to the ground on purpose, causing an injury. When police spoke to Gouse at the scene, they discovered he was also intoxicated.
- Brian A. Ricketts, 43, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident at Walmart at 3:07 p.m. July 15. Police said Ricketts had a cart full of merchandise, went to the self-checkout lane, failed to take all the items out of the cart and left without providing full payment for all items. Police said the value of the items taken was $713.75. Ricketts was arrested and remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Two juveniles were charged with trespassing through Juvenile Probation after they entered the Stuart Community center at 4:40 p.m. June 17, police reported July 15. The two opened an unlocked door when the center was not open and set off a burglar alarm. The juveniles were located and referred to juvenile probation.
- Police received a report of a phone scam in which a resident received a call from someone portraying themselves to be a Comcast representative and offering a discounted TV program on July 15. The victim lost $199 due to the phone scam.
- Lynzey K. Lawyer, 33, of Gardners, was charged via summons with felony retail theft after an incident at Walmart on July 10. Police said she was seen by Walmart Loss Prevention placing unpaid merchandise in a backpack and attempting to exit the rear of the store.
- Judson Parker Masland, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana and DUI following an incident at Speedway gas station on East High Street at 2:57 a.m. July 14. Police said an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle and found Masland slumped over in the driver's seat, with drug paraphernalia and a firearm in his lap. More drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on his person before he was transported by EMS to a hospital for medical treatment. He was transported to prison, where he remains on $49,000 cash bail.