Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of C Street between July 12 and 8:30 a.m. July 13. Police said someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole the pills. Police seek information and remind residents to lock their vehicles and secure valuables.
- Debra Stone, 58, of McAllisterville, was charged with felony retail theft after police responded to Walmart at 9:20 p.m. July 7. Loss prevention staff reported that Stone attempted to push out a cart containing more than $600 worth of merchandise without paying for it. She was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Some items were missing from Carlisle Concrete after a burglary in the 500 block of East North Street over the weekend between July 8 and July 10. Police said the door was observed to be kicked in. Police seek information.
- Police are looking for a driver after a vehicle pursuit at 12:23 a.m. July 5. Police said an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Toyota Camry at the intersection of North College Street and West Penn Street for a headlight violation, but when police approached the car, the driver fled at a high rate of speed north on North College Street. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Matthew Dent Warfield, 40, of Shady Grove, was charged with felony robbery and strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, harassment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following a domestic incident in the 500 block of North Enola Road at 6:55 a.m. June 25, police reported July 13. A victim reported being assaulted, and Warfield was arrested and transported to booking. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at McConnellsburg (717-485-3131)
- State Police reported July 13 that they were dispatched to Fulton County Medical Center at 10:57 a.m. July 1 for a report of a 3-year-old Mechanicsburg boy who was pronounced dead after suffering life-threatening injuries. Police said a round hay bale fell onto him while he was on Davis Lane in Taylor Township, Fulton County. Police said the death was accidental.