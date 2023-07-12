Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Two 14-year-old boys were charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after a report of a door being kicked in at about 5:45 a.m. June 29 on North High Street. Police said a victim heard banging on his front door and garage door, and when he checked, he found his screen door kicked in and damaged, with both the screen door and garage door having shoe prints. Police determined that two 14-year-old boys who were involved in other recent incidents were also responsible for this report. Charges were filed through Juvenile Probation. Other cases from June 30 included a 13-year-old girl, who was also charged. In one incident, a kitchen door almost struck the homeowner and another incident left damage to the door frame and drywall.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jeannie Snyder, 36, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police executed an arrest warrant in the 200 block of North Bedford Street on July 8 at 12:23 a.m. Snyder had been wanted on drug charges, and police said they found her in possession of suspected heroin and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia when she was taken into custody. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 cash bail.
- Storm Lorzette Rhodes, 32, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property as well as summary retail theft in connection with a series of thefts, including the removal of an electric shopping cart from a property on June 29 that was valued at $1,287.48, police said.
- Amber Lynn Foley, 42, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness after an incident in the first block of West Penn Street for a woman trespassing on a property at 8:20 p.m. July 9. Police said Foley was observed trying to fight people in the street, and she was discovered to be intoxicated. When police attempted to take her into custody, she pulled away and kicked them, but was eventually arrested.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 1100 block of South York Street at about 7 a.m. July 11. Police said as two vehicles passed each other crossing over the Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge, their driver's side mirrors made contact. A white Ford Super-Duty truck with a black dump bed fled the scene. Police seek information.
- Brent Alan Shuman, 57, of Alaska, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at about 3:30 p.m. June 30 in the 900 block of Sheffield Avenue. Police said Shuman assaulted a woman, and he was arrested on July 10. He later posted $10,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Gabriel Feliz, 21, of Harrisburg, was charged June 27 with felony access device fraud and misdemeanor theft from a vehicle and receiving stolen property after an incident dating back to April 25. Police were called to the 100 block of Victory Way at about 3 a.m. for a theft that had occurred overnight. Police developed Feliz as a suspect and charges were filed. Feliz remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1 cash bail.
- Fnu Pawan Bali, 31, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of Brier Court at 2:35 a.m. July 1. Police said the victim reported being assaulted by Pawan Bali, and he was transported to booking. He was released on $100 unsecured bail.
- Tasha Marie Shutt, 33, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 800 block of Lee Lane at 12:50 p.m. July 9. Police said a victim reported an assault, and Shutt was transported to booking. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary on Martin Drive in Oliver Township at 10:04 p.m. July 4. Police said a woman reported that two men who were in a green Jeep SUV had kicked in her front door in an attempt to fight her boyfriend. Police said they believe this is related to an earlier road rage incident. Police seek information.
- A 1973 orange and black Kawasaki 90cc motorcycle was taken overnight July 9 from Valley Road in Rye Township. The motorcycle has a dent in the left side of its gas tank. Police seek information.