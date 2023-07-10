Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A kayak rack was stolen from a vehicle sometime between noon and 5 p.m. July 8 while it was parked in a driveway off Mills Avenue. Police seek information.
- Eric Tearle Seigler, 42, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and simple assault after an incident on June 27 when a state constable was serving an eviction in the 100 block of North West Street. Police said while Seigler was clearing out his belongings, the constable observed marijuana, summoned Carlisle Police and attempted to detain him. Police said Seigler resisted arrest and fought with the constable before he was restrained in handcuffs. Seigler fled police before police arrived, but he later surrendered. The charges were waived to higher court during a hearing on July 5, and judge Jonathan Birbeck changed bail from $100 cash to $100 unsecured, and Seigler was released from custody.
People are also reading…
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Hawzheen Karim, 49, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police said he assaulted a woman at his residence at about 9:45 p.m. July 6. Karim was arrested, arraigned and later posted $5,000 cash bail.
- A motorcyclist was injured after police said she lost control on a curve in the 1500 block of Fisher Road at 12:37 p.m. July 7. The woman was transported by a private vehicle to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two teenagers suffered suspected minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of South Locust Point Road in Monroe Township at 10:51 p.m. July 3. Police said a 16-year-old boy from Mechanicsburg was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee south when his vehicle exited the road for an unknown reason, struck a telephone pole, continued travel south onto a property and struck a tree. Both the teen driver and a 16-year-old passenger from Carlisle refused transport, and the teen was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- Kellijo Bailey, 50, of Gardners, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Pine Grove Road in Dickinson Township at 9:17 p.m. July 6. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.